KeyCorp Trims NVR (NYSE:NVR) Target Price to $4,800.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,502.50.
NVR Trading Up 2.0 %
NVR stock opened at $4,085.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,297.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,349.69. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.
Insider Activity at NVR
In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NVR by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
