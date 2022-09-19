KeyCorp Trims NVR (NYSE:NVR) Target Price to $4,800.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,502.50.

NVR stock opened at $4,085.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,297.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,349.69. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $82.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NVR by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

