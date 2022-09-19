KeyFi Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $181,844.53 and $61.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,525.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010428 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062622 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KEYFI is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

KeyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

