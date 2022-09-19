Ki Trading Down 3.7% This Week (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Ki has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ki coin can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ki has a total market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $12,538.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ki

Ki’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,011,458,317 coins and its circulating supply is 400,363,389 coins. Ki’s official website is foundation.ki/en. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ki

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

