Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

