King DAG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,919.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $2,919.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

King DAG Profile

King DAG was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.”

