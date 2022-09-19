KingMoney Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.04 Million (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, KingMoney has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One KingMoney coin can currently be bought for $14.81 or 0.00061760 BTC on major exchanges. KingMoney has a market cap of $3.04 million and $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KingMoney alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00117186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00870066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KingMoney Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official website is kingmoney.io. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney.

KingMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KingMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KingMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.