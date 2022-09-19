Kishu Inu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (KISHU)

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Kishu Inu has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Kishu Inu has a total market capitalization of $37.28 million and $1.88 million worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kishu Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kishu Inu alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kishu Inu Profile

Kishu Inu launched on April 17th, 2021. The official website for Kishu Inu is kishuinu.finance. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kishu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kishu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kishu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.