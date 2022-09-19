KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Update

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,232 shares of company stock valued at $432,489. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,848,000 after purchasing an additional 583,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KnowBe4 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,836 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KnowBe4 by 45.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KnowBe4 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,495,000 after acquiring an additional 104,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

KNBE opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.07, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

