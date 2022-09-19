KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a market capitalization of $105,774.22 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KnoxFS (New)
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading
