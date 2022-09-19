Kommunitas (KOM) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kommunitas (KOM) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $298,536.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas launched on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official website is kommunitas.net. The Reddit community for Kommunitas is https://reddit.com/r/Kommunitas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

