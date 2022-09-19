Komodo (KMD) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.56 million and $1.31 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00283012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00111244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00070525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,716,777 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

