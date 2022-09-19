Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

