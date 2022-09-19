Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.
Institutional Trading of Kroger
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
