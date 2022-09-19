Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price objective on Krones in a research note on Friday.

Krones Price Performance

KRN stock opened at €89.55 ($91.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($101.63). The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.24.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

