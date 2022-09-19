Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

KUASF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura cut Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of KUASF stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

