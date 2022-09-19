KUN (KUN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,045.00

KUN (KUN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One KUN coin can currently be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00020285 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a market capitalization of $7,639.78 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KUN has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KUN Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KUN Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.