Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Reaches $0.0220

Kush Finance (KSEED) traded down 59.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $5,769.73 and $12.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kush Finance has traded down 68.1% against the dollar. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kush Finance Profile
Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,272 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance.
Buying and Selling Kush Finance
