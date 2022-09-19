Kush Finance Trading 68.1% Lower Over Last Week (KSEED)

Kush Finance (KSEED) traded 68.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $5,770.84 and $12.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 68.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Kush Finance
Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,272 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance.
Buying and Selling Kush Finance
