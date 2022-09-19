Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $241.11 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00007248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $241.11 million and approximately $525.90 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

