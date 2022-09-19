Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $241.11 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00007248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $241.11 million and approximately $525.90 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115730 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00895808 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile
Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork.
Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2
