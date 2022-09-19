Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Position Raised by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 45.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 110.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 33.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:KD opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
