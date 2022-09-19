Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Position Raised by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 45.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 110.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 33.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kyndryl Price Performance

In other news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KD opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.