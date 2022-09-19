Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $297,582,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 143,463 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $223.99 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

