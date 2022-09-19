Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $610.30.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $409.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

