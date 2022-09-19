Lamden Trading Down 28.2% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $26,143.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

