Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Now Covered by Baader Bank

Baader Bank started coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a CHF 77 price objective on the stock.
Landis+Gyr Group Stock Down 3.8 %
Landis+Gyr Group stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $79.75.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landis+Gyr Group (LGYRF)
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.