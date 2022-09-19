Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Now Covered by Baader Bank

Baader Bank started coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a CHF 77 price objective on the stock.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Landis+Gyr Group stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

