Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

LARK stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,640.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

