Largo (TSE:LGO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a C$10.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Largo in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Down 9.9 %

LGO opened at C$7.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$470.71 million and a PE ratio of 14.12. Largo has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.