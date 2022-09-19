Lattice Token (LTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $295,965.00

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $295,965.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lattice is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Lattice Exchange connects all blockchain ecosystems and allows users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for traders while increasing transparency and control over users' digital assets. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

