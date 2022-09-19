Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Director Nicholas Zelenczuk Purchases 1,000 Shares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Zelenczuk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$32.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.80 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CSFB dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.20.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

