LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Hits $14.15 Million

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $14.15 million and $42,975.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “LBRY describes itself as an open-source, decentralized, and community-driven digital content marketplace (think BitTorrent + Bitcoin) that enables the discovery, distribution, and payment of digital content. LBRY was launched in June 2016 with a working protocol and end-user product, the LBRY app, which is used to watch videos, publish content, earn rewards, and manage one's wallet. As of March 2019, the LBRY network reportedly has over 800K pieces of content published such as movies, videos, images, games, documents.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

