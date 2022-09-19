Lead Wallet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $100.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $199,304.59 and $100.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog.

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

