Leo Brokerage LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Leo Brokerage LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CL opened at $75.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

