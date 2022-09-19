Leo Brokerage LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Leo Brokerage LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 73,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 71,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $179.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average is $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

