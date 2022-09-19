Leo Brokerage LLC Has $934,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leo Brokerage LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,628,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,536,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,089 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,155,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after buying an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

