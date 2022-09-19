Leo Brokerage LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leo Brokerage LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 268,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $194.63 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

