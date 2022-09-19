Leo Brokerage LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leo Brokerage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Shares of ADBE opened at $299.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.14 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

