Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $0.34

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $138,689.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00273211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00031061 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

