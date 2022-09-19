Lightning (LIGHT) One Day Volume Tops $570.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Lightning has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $570.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,445.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058783 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

