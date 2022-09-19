LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $4,318.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,445.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058783 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005374 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,372,271 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.