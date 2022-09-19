Linear (LINA) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

