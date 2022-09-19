LINKA (LINKA) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

LINKA (LINKA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $655,296.98 and $3,388.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

