Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004948 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $120.96 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

