Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $29.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,593.17 or 1.00172175 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 766,348,137 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Twitch “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.