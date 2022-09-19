LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Reaches $476,964.71 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $476,964.71 and $1,602.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00865896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 67,588,182 coins and its circulating supply is 48,375,405 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

