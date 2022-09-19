Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock opened at $414.29 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

