Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $700,776.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins. The official website for Loser Coin is losercoin.org. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

