Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $191.81 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

