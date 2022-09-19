LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Up 29.4% in August

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LSI Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,010,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,506 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 443,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

