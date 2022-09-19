LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

LTC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.