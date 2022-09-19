LTO Network (LTO) Market Capitalization Hits $31.47 Million

LTO Network (LTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $31.47 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network’s launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 394,009,092 coins. LTO Network’s official website is ltonetwork.com. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LTO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node.Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

