LuaSwap Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $5,415.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,536.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010422 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005371 BTC.

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

