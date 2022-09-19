Lyra Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.91 Million (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Lyra has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $131,358.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

